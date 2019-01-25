PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local glass manufacturing business announced it has agreed on a settlement in a class action lawsuit regarding emissions.
In February 2016, Bullseye announced it was suspending the use of arsenic and cadmium after Oregon Department of Environmental Quality testing from the previous fall showed high levels of those metals in the moss and air around the facility at Southeast 22nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
State and Multnomah County health officials then advised people living near Bullseye, along with Uroboros Glass in north Portland, to not eat produce or herbs grown in their yards due to possible exposure to chemicals.
In March 2016, a lawsuit was filed against Bullseye that accused the company of trespass, nuisance, and negligence related to air and particulate emissions of arsenic, cadmium, chromium, and hexavalent chromium, according to court documents.
Since the February 2016 emissions concerns, court documents state Bullseye has spent about $2.2 million on an emissions control system at its facility.
Last week, Bullseye released a statement that a $6.5 million settlement had been reached with the plaintiffs.
According to Bullseye, the settlement includes $2.4 million for the plaintiffs and $1 million for air monitoring and individual reimbursements for soil and tests.
"Now we can get back to doing what we are known for: being the world's best artisan glass manufacturing company, proudly started and proudly operating in Oregon," said Bullseye’s Jim Jones.
