PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Burgerville announced the layoffs of more than 600 employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The layoffs of 612 employees will be effective Monday. Those workers had been on furlough since March 20.
That represents 70 percent of Burgerville’s workforce.
“At the time of our decision, furloughs made sense as we were not sure how long this new business reality would go on. In response to the pandemic, Oregon Bureau of Labor Industries (BOLI) released guidance stating that if an individual is fully furloughed- meaning receiving no hours- for 35 days, it must be treated as a layoff,” according to a company statement.
Burgerville announced March 13 that it was closing its 41 Pacific Northwest restaurants for dine-in orders, with all but one remaining open for drive-thru and delivery only. One Tigard location was closed, because it did not have drive-thru service.
That occurred before Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order closing restaurants to dine-in customers and banning public gatherings in Oregon.
All accrued vacation time will be paid out in final paychecks on Monday. Workers who were receiving health insurance from Burgerville will remain covered through May 31.
“This is not the decision we wanted to make,” said Burgerville CEO Jill Taylor, “But it is the responsible one. My heart goes out to every impacted employee who is losing their job—and to all of us who will miss them. We hope to bring more staff back once COVID is behind us, and social distancing is no longer necessary.”
