VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Burgerville has announced the resignation of CEO Jill Taylor who has headed the company for the past five years, in addition to being involved with Burgerville's corporate side for the last 20 years.

In a release Tuesday, Burgerville praised achievements under Taylor including raising local food sourcing from 75 to 80 percent, an introduction of grass-fed beef on the menu and increased plant-based menu choices.

Burgerville said Taylor's departure comes as she takes on a new role helming an established coaching and leadership training company, before thanking her for direction.

Burgerville temporarily closes SE Portland location, cites increasing crime and vandalism PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local fast-food chain Bugerville announced they're temporarily closing its location at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southea…

“We’re grateful to Jill for supporting Burgerville during these last five years as CEO and in other roles for many years before that,” said Jennifer Mears of The Holland Inc, Burgerville’s parent company. “She has led the company through changes and challenges, and she has helped us continue to focus on and invest in our people, our region and our guest experience.”

Taylor’s final day will be Jan. 31. The Holland Inc. said it plans to name an interim CEO of the fast food chain in the near future.