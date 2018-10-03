PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Burgerville announced on Wednesday that a data breach may have impacted customers who used a credit or debit card at any of their locations from Sept. 2017 to Sept. 2018.
The FBI notified the restaurant chain about the breach in late August 2018. Officials said the security breach has been fully contained.
Customers who used a credit or debit card at a Burgerville location between Sept. 2017 and Sept. 2018 are encouraged to consider that their information may have been compromised.
People should review their card statements for any unauthorized charges and report anything suspicious to their credit or debit card company
Burgerville has set up a call center for customers who may have further questions. Customers can reach them toll-free at 1-855-336-6688 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Customers can also go to: www.Burgerville.com/security
