PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A group of local Burgerville workers are on strike for a second day.
The workers said they've been negotiating with the company for more than a year over pay increases.
Last week, the company took out a three-million-dollar loan to give all its restaurant workers a one-dollar an hour raise.
Thursday, we spoke to a Burgerville representative, who said the company is trying to get this resolved.
We hope that they will come back to the bargaining table, and we hope that we can get a package together that works for all employees, both union and non-union,” Burgerville Rep. Hillary Barbour said.
The company said the union asked for a five-dollar an hour increase for unionized workers only.
One employee told us some of his co-workers struggle to pay rent, and some even live in their cars, because they don't make enough money to get by.
“If the company is willing to work with the union on a wage proposal, a decent, good wage proposal, then we are interested in negotiating. We walked out because they refuse to bargain. If they want to bargain on wages, we'll come back to the table,” Employee Mark Medina said.
Only five of Burgerville's 41 locations are unionized.
All Burgerville locations are open during the strike.
