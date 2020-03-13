PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Burgerville will not be doing dine-in due to COVID-19.
All but one of the restaurant’s 41 Pacific Northwest locations will remain open, however food will now be served by drive-thru and delivery only.
Burgerville delivers via DoorDash.
The Tigard location on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road will temporarily close down, because it does not have drive-thru service.
Burgerville made the announcement Friday night, “as it steps up precautions to keep staff and diners safe while feeding the region’s hunger for local burgers, shakes and fries.”
Additionally, breakfast will be eliminated for the time being and restaurant hours may be adjusted accordingly.
In a statement, Burgerville CEO Jill Taylor said restaurants are being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Burgerville will continue paying all employees scheduled through March 22 at half-pay should their hours be impacted. Any employee whose hours are impacted may also file for unemployment benefits,” according to a company statement.
Burgerville noted its recently expanded paid sick leave policy, encouraging and supporting all employees to stay home if they or their family members are sick.
“We’re doing everything we can to remain open and welcoming to the communities we serve. We know our community will help us weather this time together," Taylor said.
