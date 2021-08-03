Burgerville temporarily closes SE Portland location, cites increasing crime and vandalism

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local fast-food chain Bugerville announced they're temporarily closing its location at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Its union said they didn't learn about this closure until it was publicly announced Tuesday.
"This came as a complete shock to all of us, we had no warning about this," Mark Medina, with the Burgerville Workers' Union, said.
Burgerville said it's trying to protect those workers, because crime and vandalism in the area are becoming too much of a safety concern. Those who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety too.
"I feel scared, I feel.. not comfortable you know?" Trieu Kim, who lives near Lents, said.
A press release from Burgerville said employees had to call police daily, finding things like weapons and drug paraphernalia.
The Portland Police Bureau said the Lents Neighborhood has slowly crept over the last year, but that it "is not able to provide the kind of service the community deserves and we wish we could provide."
Char Pennie and David Potts with the Lents Neighborhood Livability Association think that crime is connected to the homeless community.
"I totally understand why they closed. That's a really - that's over by kingpins and there's camps all around," Pennie said.
"Until something can be done from the policing side of it, and to break up these large camps, it's just going to get worse and worse. The solution for us was to leave Portland," Potts said.
Others, like Sabina Urdes with the Lents Neighborhood Association, said it's incorrect to associate homelessness with crime.
"Just because a high percentage of houseless community members live here, doesn't mean they're the ones committing all the crimes, people who live in homes commit crimes as well," Urdes said. "They're mostly focused on their survival, not getting swept, keeping their belongings safe. It's hard for me to imagine them doing something like that."
FOX 12 reached out to the mayor's office about this closure - which said they're working with the police bureau to identify resources and improve safety citywide.
Meanwhile the Burgerville CEO said the workers at the SE 92nd Avenue location will be offered positions at other nearby locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.