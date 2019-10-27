Burgerville workers end strike, negotiations over wages to resume

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Burgerville Workers Union says workers ended their strike Sunday after the company agreed to negotiate with the union over wages.
The strike lasted four days – the longest and largest strike in the union’s history – and spanned four union Burgerville locations.
Workers say they had been negotiating with the company for more than a year over pay increases.
The union says after two marathon bargaining sessions, negotiations broke down and on Oct. 23, workers at the Montavilla, Hawthorne, Convention Center, and 92nd and Powell locations walked off the job.
Shortly after the walkouts on Wednesday, the union says Burgerville Corporate reached out to the union expressing a desire to meet.
The union says Burgerville Corporate agreed to further negotiate over the wage proposal, which they had previously claimed was their “best, last and final offer.”
Union workers agreed to return to work on Sunday.
Only five of Burgerville’s 41 locations are unionized. All restaurants remained open during the strike.
Burgerville CEO Jill Taylor released the following statement Sunday:
“I sincerely want to thank our employees who kept all Burgerville restaurants open during this time. Our gratitude extends to our amazing customers who came in to support us, and to try their new favorite local milkshakes. Thank you. We are truly a community-built Northwest business. We support the rights of all our workers.”
The company says contract negotiations are scheduled to resume in a few weeks.
