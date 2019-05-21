VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - FOX 12's most wanted has crippled a local family business after breaking in and
The burglary left an antique jewelry store in Vancouver with lots of damage to repair.
Broken glass littered the floor of "Mackenzie’s Treasures."
Someone broke into the vintage and antique jewelry shop and then smashed open display cases.
The family business is located on West 9th Street in downtown Vancouver.
The burglary happened in the early morning hours on Thursday.
Whoever broke in, tore the lock right through the door frame, and somehow bypassed the wireless security system.
The owner is a single mother whose 12-year-old daughter started a GoFundMe page to help make ends meet.
She said insurance won't cover all the damage and stolen goods and the shop can't re-open until its all fixed.
“They took jade jewelry from bangles to earrings made of gold and jade, my amber collection, Tiffany and Company, silver Victorian jewelry,” owner Molly Mackenzie said.
“My daughter and my son come with me here, so it was not only was it devastating for me it was heartbreaking for them, in their world this is their shop too,” she added.
Vancouver police are investigating the burglary but there's no suspect info at this point.
Many of the stolen items are distinctive so the owner is hoping they turn up at local pawn shops.
