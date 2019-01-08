Burglar cuts power, disables surveillance cameras, steals from Salem coffee stand

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A burglar cut the power to a Salem coffee stand before breaking in.
The owners arrived at Arbor Hut Espresso on Commercial Street Southeast on Tuesday morning planning to open for the day.
Instead, they found a busted meter, no power and a broken door window.
The thief took off the power meter outside the business, which disabled the surveillance cameras.
The owners said whoever did this did not get away with much, but the crime did cost the business in other ways, as the cart needed to be closed for cleaning and repairs.
“Any little bit really can hit, can take a hit for us, especially this time of year,” said co-owner Deirdre Echols.
The owners said they’ve been targets before, but never like this. The shop is a family business.
“We do stuff to try and help people, and it just hurts,” Echols said.
Echols said they will try to move on from this and be open again bright and early Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Salem police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.