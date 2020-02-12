GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A non-profit aimed at helping students and their families has become a target for criminals.
The Food For Families school bus, parked at Centennial High School in Gresham, was broken into over the weekend.
Two weeks ago, someone broke into the back door of the converted bus. Now, workers say someone smashed in through its front door and rifled through everything inside.
Nothing appears to have been take, but whoever broke in left a big mess behind, according to workers.
The non-profit says the break-in is ironic, as all the food is free. It was set to be donated to students and families in need this week.
“We can't figure it out,” Ellie Graham, co-founder of Food for Families, said. “We've never kept anything valuable on the bus really, at all, it’s really just food and cleaning supplies on there, so I don't know what they thought they were gonna find."
Graham says they will now have to rely on donations to help with repairs to the door and the damage inside. She says they may add new security measures, like cameras, around the bus.
The non-profit has been up and running for about five years. The non-profit says the two break-ins are the only times it has been targeted by criminals.
The bus operates at the south parking lot of Centennial High School and is open to everyone.
