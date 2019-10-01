Burglars use drone to break into NE Portland food cart pod

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted used a drone to break into a northeast Portland food cart pod, stealing cash and important equipment.
It happened at the Piedmont Station Food Carts on Northeast Killingsworth Street.
The owner of Hapa Howie’s tells FOX 12 she arrived at work to find the door open and the food cart ransacked.
When the pod’s owner told her that the burglars had used a drone, she thought he was kidding. Then, she looked at the surveillance video.
“Sure enough, we see a drone come in, hover at the windows, and then at the door, then fly off. And then after that, this guy came and broke in, just snapped the lock right off of the door and helped himself,” said Kiaha Rasmussen, the owner of Hapa Howie’s.
The thieves hit two carts: Hapa Howie’s and PDX Donerland.
Rasmussen says they stole cash and three tablets that they need for their deliveries.
She also says this is the second time they’ve been burglarized in three months.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.