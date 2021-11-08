COWLITZ COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A burglary at a home in Cowlitz County has led to the arrest of a man with a warrant for murder.

The robbery occurred in the 700 block of Agren Road in Castle Rock, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office. Items were first reported as missing from the residence by a family member of the deceased homeowner on Saturday and deputies started an investigation. On Sunday, deputies learned of a burglary in process at the residence after a family member heard a window break.

Deputies responded to the home with assistance from a Longview Police K9 team and Castle Rock Police. A K9 unit took deputies to a residence in the 500 block of Agren Road where several people were found.

One person at this residence, Jose Manuel Colon Ortega, 48, of Tacoma, was found to be in possession of items stolen in the first burglary incident. Deputies took Colon Ortega into custody and learned he also had a warrant for Murder - 1st Degree out of Pierce County, in addition to several other outstanding warrants. Colon Ortega was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on these warrants, as well as local charges for Possession of Stolen Property.

On the evening of November 7, 2021, the Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on the residence in the 500 block of Agren Road, with assistance from Lower Columbia SWAT. Deputies recovered more items that were identified as stolen property from the victim's residence.

This investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff's Office is requesting anyone with information about this case to contact Sgt. Rob Stumph at 360-577-3092.