YACOLT, WA (KPTV) – A man accused of breaking into a home, setting a car on fire and burglarizing another neighbor faced his first day in court on Wednesday.
Andrew Nichols, the man accused of the burglary spree, is currently behind bars at the Clark County Jail. Nichols is facing charges of theft in the first degree, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree, burglary in the second degree and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
It was March 23, 2018. A neighbor off Northeast Dawn Lane in rural Yacolt reported seeing another neighbor’s car on fire.
Deputies found that home was ransacked, with $500,000 in valuable antiques stolen and 14 firearms, checks, passports and other property also missing.
That same morning another neighbor’s shed was burglarized.
Within a few hours of those crimes Clark County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call of a suspicious person walking near Kelly Road and W.H. Road.
That person was Nichols, who was carrying a green duffel bag. They stopped him, didn’t search his bag but noticed it looked unusually heavy.
Deputies didn’t realize Nichols might be connected to the burglaries so they gave him a courtesy ride to the store and let him go.
Investigators later discovered Nichols has a connection to the original victims in this case. He’s the son of a homeless drug addict who was staying at the victims’ second home in Gresham.
The victim in this case believes that tenant tipped off Nichols that no one was going to be home at the Yacolt house that week in March.
Police found Nichols in a shed in a Portland backyard two days after the burglaries. They say in the shed they found a gun that matched one of the stolen guns and they eventually took Nichols into custody.
