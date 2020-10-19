Burglary suspect arrested in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 55-year-old man was arrested for burglary in Northeast Portland on Monday, according to police.
Officers responded to an alarm in the 2300 block of northeast Alberta Street just after 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, they heard glass breaking and a person moving around inside the building.
A K-9 team was called in to assist and a perimeter was established. The suspect identified as Marvin J. Perry was located inside the business and taken into custody.
Perry was arrested for with first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief, according to police. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on an outstanding warrant for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft.
