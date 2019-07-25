CASTLE ROCK, WA (KPTV) – Officers arrested a man they say was armed with a 24-inch long axe Wednesday night after they responded to a burglary in progress at a home in Castle Rock.
The burglary occurred in the 4400 block of West Side Highway at approximately 9:30 p.m., and the victims said the man, later identified as Brian R. Ashley, fled after they confronted him, according to the police department.
Officers and deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the area and found Ashley’s vehicle abandoned in brush. A police dog helped them find Ashley hiding in nearby bushes.
Ashley was arrested without incident and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on two outstanding felony arrest warrants. He is also facing charges of first and second degree burglary after police say they located evidence in his vehicle that connected him to the burglary and two others at the same location.
Law enforcement continues to investigate and says anyone with more information should call the Castle Rock Police Department at 360-274-4711.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.