PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are responding to a standoff at Forest Park.
A burglary suspect who threatened multiple people and police officers with knives has barricaded himself in a remote part of the park, according to police.
The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are on scene.
Emergency personnel have blocked Northwest Cornell Road in both directions. PPB is asking for the public to avoid Forest Park.
No other details were given.
This is a developing story.
Bummer...
