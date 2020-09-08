CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Due to extreme fire danger, recreational fires are prohibited throughout unincorporated Clark County, effective immediately.
The restriction is in addition to the general outdoor burning prohibition implemented on July 15, according to county officials.
Washington State Parks on Tuesday also banned wood and charcoal fires at its parks statewide and on ocean beaches in the Seashore Conservation Area, citing hot, dry, and windy weather conditions.
Fire officials say the restrictions, which includes lands protected by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, are preventive measures to reduce the risk of grass or brush fires due to escaped campfires.
“With no precipitation in the forecast and the expectation of temperatures in the 80s and 90s to continue, the ban will be in place until sufficient rainfall occurs to lower the risk,” according to county officials.
Firefighters recommend other preventative measures in rural and urban areas right now, including:
- Removing fuel within three to five feet of foundations, outbuildings, garages, and sheds, within 10 feet of a house, under decks and porches, and from gutters, eaves, porches, and decks.
- Cutting your lawn if it is brown and disposing of debris and cuttings
- Pruning trees so that the lowest branches are six to ten feet above the ground
- Landscaping with native and flame-resistant plants
At Washington state parks, the ban will continue at least through Sept. 15, giving staff time to assess the situation over the upcoming weekend, officials said.
At a minimum, state parks will be at a level 3 campfire ban, which prohibits the use of wood or charcoal but allows for gas or propane self-contained camping stoves and fire pits. Many state parks are at a level 4, which prohibits any kind of open flame. State Parks advises people to check campfire ban levels before they head out to a park and to be prepared for restrictions to change at any time without notice.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.