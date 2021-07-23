CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The burn ban implemented in Clark County in June has been expanded to include recreational fires.

Starting Saturday, recreational fires will be prohibited throughout Clark County. Officials said the update is due to extreme fire danger. Forecasted temperatures are expected to be in the 80s and 90s, with no precipitation in sight. The ban will be in place until sufficient rainfall occurs, according to officials.

Clark Co. issues warm weather burn ban starting Friday CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County announced a warm-weather burn ban on all land clearin…

On June 25, the county announced a burn ban for all land clearing and residential burning. The recreational fire restriction is in addition to that ban. It also joins the ban imposed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources on their lands.

"The ongoing hot, dry weather in addition to an unusually dry spring, has us concerned with how easy it is for a fire to be ignited by an escaped ember from a recreational fire. A small campfire can accidentally spread to adjacent properties very easily with our current dry conditions," Fire Marshal Dan Young said.

Officials said self-contained camp stoves are not banned, and are considered a safe and easy alternative to outdoor cooking.