MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Due to higher winds, higher temperatures, and low humidity an outdoor burn ban has been issued effective immediately in all areas of Multnomah County.
The burn ban includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning until further notice. Check with your local Fire Department/District for more information.
Outdoor barbecuing is still allowed, but people should exercise extreme caution. When using charcoal briquettes properly dispose of ashes in a covered metal container away from combustibles, and keep the ashes wet for a few days before properly disposing of them. Maintain at least ten feet between outdoor cooking and anything combustible such as siding, fences, shrubbery, etc.
Smokers are reminded to ensure their cigarettes are fully out and placed in proper receptacles.
Those living in rural areas are asked to maintain their defensible space by monitoring growth surrounding homes and structures, and to maintain adequate access for firefighting equipment.
Portland Fire & Rescue created a video that explains the burn ban and you can watch it here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.