COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Effective immediately, all recreational fires are prohibited within the city limits of Kelso, Longview, Kalama, and Castle Rock, Washington, according to fire authorities, who say the potential fire threat in the area is extreme given weather conditions.
The ban comes as firefighters from several different agencies respond to the Big Hollow Fire as it burns toward the Yale Reservoir. The fire is currently estimated at about 10,000 acres, according to fire authorities.
Fire officials recommend people in the area sign up for emergency alerts through the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management alert system.
"I think we’ll be out of this pretty soon, but until then, we’re asking the public to please be smart," Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Fire Chief said. "Don’t burn anything, don’t run equipment or lawnmowers if possible, and recognize this weather and the potential threats associated with it.”
More information on fire dangers, weather, and active fire incidents can be found online here: https://www.dnr.wa.gov/.
