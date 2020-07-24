MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Fire Chief issued a burn ban on Friday effective immediately for all areas of Multnomah County.
The ban includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits for open burning until further notice, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.
People are still allowed to barbeque but are asked to use caution.
“When using charcoal briquettes please properly dispose of ashes in a covered metal container away from combustibles, and keep the ashes wet for a few days before properly disposing of them. Maintain at least ten feet between outdoor cooking and anything combustible such as siding, fences, shrubbery, etc,” Portland Fire and Rescue said in a statement.
Smokers are also reminded to ensure their cigarettes are fully out before placing them in the trash.
People living in rural areas are asked to make sure that brush around their homes is cleared and allows access for fire equipment.
The ban was issued due to forecasted high temperatures, limited rainfall and ongoing dry conditions.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
