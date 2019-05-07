MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Fire Defense Board issued an outdoor burn ban effective Wednesday in all areas of Marion County.
The board issued the ban to be effective starting from Wednesday, May 8 through Sunday, May 12 due to forecasted high temperatures, limited rainfall and ongoing dry conditions.
The burn ban includes yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning until further notice, according to the county.
Restrictions include:
- Backyard burning
- Agricultural burning, regulated through Department of Agriculture, contact your local fire agency for special situations.
- Land clearing or slash burning.
BBQ grills, and recreational fires are allowed with precautions.
For the more information, call the Burn Information Line at (877) 982-0011.
