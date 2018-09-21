Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue lifted a “High Fire Danger Burn Ban” on Friday.
Officials said in July they were issuing a ban on all open burning in their jurisdiction including portions of Washington, Clackamas, Multnomah, and Yamhill counties.
On Friday, the ban was lifted.
Officials said despite cooler temperatures and rain, they encourage residents to remain cautious when burning and to comply with all applicable burning regulations.
They also said it is important to note that the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality's backyard burning season does not begin until October.
