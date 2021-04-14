(KPTV) - Due to higher temperatures, moderate winds and low humidity, several counties in the Willamette Valley have issued backyard burn bans.
Polk, Clackamas and Washington counties issued temporary burn bans Wednesday, while Marion County issued a ban on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Canby Fire said crews responded to two large brush fires caused by open burning.
The burn ban includes:
- Backyard burning (yard debris, etc.)
- Agricultural burning is strongly discouraged, contact your local fire agency for special situations
- Land clearing or slash burning
Many counties will be re-evaluating conditions next week. The public will be notified when burn bans are lifted.
The ban does not apply to federal agencies who have independent jurisdiction and authority to regulate recreational fires on their lands.
People found to be in violation of the requirements during the burn may be held liable for the cost of putting out a fire and for any property damage.
For information about wildfire prevention and restrictions, visit www.keeporegongreen.org and www.oregon.gov.
