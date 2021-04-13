Burn pile turns into five-acre fire that threatened homes in Dallas

DALLAS, OR (KPTV) – Fire crews say a burn pile ended with five-acres being burned due to high winds and dry conditions in Dallas on Tuesday.
Just after 10:00 a.m., Dallas Fire & EMS responded to the area of Southwest Applegate Trail and Southwest Hazel for a low risk grass fire. At the same time Southwest Polk Fire was dispatched to a high risk grass fire on Cochran Lane. It was determined the two fires were the same and both crews worked to get the fire contained.
The area that was on fire was previously an orchard that is currently under proposed development. It was later discovered that the property owner had been burning in the area the last couple of days, but with the high winds and dry conditions the fire grew beyond the control of the property owner.
Several homes in area were threatened and fire crews focused on protecting structures. Crews say possible smoke will be seen in this area for several days.
Fire crews say this fire is a prime example of why it’s important for people to be aware of current fire risks and consider holding off on your debris burning until after the next rain or look for alternatives to burning.
