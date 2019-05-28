PORTLAD, OR (KPTV) - If your job leaves you feeling stressed, depleted or exhausted you may be suffering from “burnout”
Today the World Health Organization deemed it a legitimate medical diagnosis related to work.
Doctors can now diagnose burnout if a person meets certain symptoms. They have feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion, increased mental distance from one’s job or cynicism and problems getting the job done.
Dr. Ryan Dix, a psychologist at Providence in Portland says there are a few things you can do now if you’re feeling burnt out. He says to take a look at yourself and ask if you are getting enough exercise, sleep and are you eating a good diet. The big thing is having a conversation with your employer.
“Are there opportunities to structure the work environment differently. Whether that is talking with your boss around different types of schedules to allow a better work/life balance,” Dix said.
Before making the call about burnout, doctors first must rule out other mental illnesses like anxiety and mood disorder.
