PORTLAND, OR (KPTV ) - The Burnside Bridge will reopen Monday after more than two years of work to repair and upgrade the bridge.
Officials said the bridge will be closed from Friday, Nov.1 until as late as Monday, Nov. 4 to remove traffic barricades and apply new striping.
“Thanks to our partnership with Multnomah County, the Burnside Bridge will soon be much safer for pedestrians and bicyclists,” Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, who oversees PBOT said. “The new eastbound transit-only lane will increase the speed and reliability of bus service. Overall, these improvements will make walking, biking or taking public transit across the Burnside Bridge a more attractive option for thousands of Portlanders.”
Alternate routes when the bridge is closed include the Steel and Morrison bridges.
TriMet buses will detour to the Steel Bridge while the Burnside is closed.
The bridge’s new bus lane runs eastbound on Burnside, starting at W 2nd Ave. and extending across the bridge, benefiting more than 25,000 riders a day who travel on TriMet lines 12, 19, and 20.
The project is part of the Earthquake Ready Burnside Bridge that began in 2017.
