VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A bus driver that was attacked near Troudale got free dentures from a generous dentist.
Clint Lawson was driving a greyhound along I-84, with more than two dozen passengers, when he was attacked by a man who tried to take control of the steering wheel.
Lawson fought back and got stabbed in the neck.
The suspect, Robert Moran-Vasquez, was quickly arrested.
Moran-Vasquez recently pleaded guilty to assault and reckless endangering charges.
During the sentencing, the judge called Lawson a hero, for keeping all the passengers safe.
A local dentist watching FOX 12’s story thought so too and offered Lawson free dental care.
On Thursday afternoon, Doctor Cheryl O’Malley from Affordable Dentures and Implants in Vancouver fitted Lawson with brand new dentures
It came complete with extractions and bone grafting, all in one day
“When I saw Clint, I saw his face, and seemed still very traumatized, and his teeth were in bad shape. I thought is this man wants to move his life forward, and do something different, he's got to have a smile that works,” Dr. O’Malley said
Doctor O’Malley said she will keep providing him dental care over the next year hoping to give him the confidence, to make a fresh start.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
