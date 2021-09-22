Bus driver shortage placing heavy burden on those behind the wheel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As school districts around the state continue to struggle with a shortage of bus drivers, the situation is also placing a heavy burden on those behind the wheel .

"I was talking to a driver about it last night and they said they drive two routes, three or four different schools," said Joseph Clyde, who retired from driving a bus in the summer of 2020, after the pandemic shut schools and cancelled bus routes that spring.

Clyde said other drivers have also retired or quit since then, adding to the existing shortage of drivers that began in 2014.

Frustrations continue to mount as PPS works to find solutions to bus driver shortage PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Frustrations continue to mount for parents with students in Portland Public Schools, as the district continues to stru…

"A lot of people are high risk people and they have underlying conditions, like I have COPD," said Clyde. " Some of them have diabetes. Some of them don’t want to wear a mask. And some of them don’t want to get vaccinated."

Clyde, who was active in the union that represents drivers at First Student, which serves Portland Public Schools, remains in touch with active drivers, who tell him the current situation has left them stressed out and stretched thin.

Clyde said he expects new drivers to eventually fill the positions vacated during the pandemic, with wages now starting at $22 per hour and increasing to $27 per hour over the next several years.

Clyde is also considering coming out of retirement to apply for a job with the school district transporting students using smaller vehicles like vans.

Karen Werstein, a district spokesperson, said Portland Public Schools is exploring all options to address the driver shortage, including providing families impacted by canceled routes with financial support.