PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - You've heard of the 12 days of Christmas, but how about the 12 busiest days of holiday travel? That's what the Portland International Airport calls this time of year.
The Portland International Airport was filled with holiday cheer and people Friday morning - from checking in luggage filled with presents to standing in line to get through security.
FOX 12 spoke with one woman, who is a brand new grandmother. She said she's going to have a very special Christmas this year.
"My whole big suitcase checked on is gifts and nothing else," said Winetta Soderlind.
Soderlind told FOX 12 that she's flying to Alaska to meet the newest members of her family.
"My daughter and son-in-law and two new grandchildren. They just adopted them - so it's exciting, we're new grandparents," Soderlind said.
Wearing a Christmas sweater vest, Soderlind is hoping she can get there sooner.
"I'm wearing this lovely sweater because it's Ugly Sweater Day, and Alaska says I can get on priority boarding if I dress this way," explained Soderlind.
The Kumpula family is heading in the same direction, also to visit grandchildren. They had a stack of luggage that they say is full of gifts.
"We have four kids who live there and two grandsons," said Laura Kumpula. "Going to have a white Christmas."
While they're flying to Alaska for a white Christmas, the Hassel family will be having a bright Hawaiian Christmas.
"It's nice and warm and sunny," Niko Hassel said.
Those families are some of the 650,000 travelers PDX is expecting between Dec. 19 and Dec. 30.
The airport is anticipating to see more than 50,000 daily, and say next Monday will be the busiest travel day.
PDX says they've upgraded their WiFi so if you get stuck in a line, you can stay entertained.
A good reminder: if you bring gifts, make sure to wait to wrap the gifts until after you get through security. TSA says agents sometimes have to unwrap those presents to get a good look at what's inside.
You can put wrapped presents in checked luggage.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
We were at the airport today, and let's just say the people working the Delta counter were stretched to capacity, looked and acted frazzled. Good luck to them for the next 12 days.
