PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Besides buildings and businesses taking a hit during some of Portland’s protests, cars haven’t come out clean either.
“Vandalism,” Thomas Rennie said. “The vandalism has become prominent in the last couple of weeks and it’s inundating us right now.”
Rennie is the owner of Autobella, a mobile auto detailing business. He said he’s worked on at least two dozen vandalized cars recently that were parked in the path of protesters.
“Typically, the types of damage we’re seeing is broken windows and spray paint,” Rennie said. “That’s the most common.”
“We’ve seen flour and eggs thrown on cars,” Rennie said. “Food born stuff, fingernail polish.”
He said a lot of these cars were vandalized weeks ago when protests first began, but he’s just now working on them because of insurance delays.
“It’s emotional, you know, nobody likes this,” Rennie said. “Most people, they’re just parked and had nothing to do with it. That’s what we’ve seen. They’re just cars parked in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Rennie said the one upside: the cars often look as good as new after he’s done with them.
“Once the cars fixed, you know, we’ve done so many at this point that people are happy,” Rennie said.
Rennie expects to continue working on vandalized cars for months. He said fixing them has cost anywhere from $700 to $3,000.
