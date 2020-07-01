Business booming for Clark Co. fireworks stands, firefighters expect busy Fourth of July

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – With parades, festivals and firework displays cancelled, there’s a boom in business for firework stands catering to those who plan to light their own fireworks at home.
In unincorporated Clark County, it’s legal to set off fireworks and Hazel Dell fireworks stands told FOX 12 they’ve been slammed with business.
“We’ve had a lot more people coming through, good foot traffic,” said Bryant Raeburn with Bomber Brothers Fireworks. “It’s exciting and it feels good because I feel like we are bringing a little happiness to the people who are coming and purchasing.”
Sione Taumoeanga came to the firework stand to buy fireworks for his kids. Taumoeanga said his family usually goes to the fireworks show at Fort Vancouver.
“They’re pretty bummed about it being cancelled, but I’m doing my best to make up for it,” Taumoeanga said.
But all the fun could come with another price: the threat of firework-related fires and accidents.
It’s a problem every year and firefighters are betting this holiday will be worse. They hope to keep up with an expected uptick in calls for help as more people light their own fireworks.
“We are staffing up an extra unit to help us with those calls,” said Kristan Maurer, chief of Clark County Fire District 6.
“We are fortunate where we are that the weather has been a little bit cooler this week, although by the Fourth it’s supposed to heat back up,” Maurer added.
Firefighters urge people to use caution when shooting off fireworks to prevent fires and injury.
“If you’re going to shoot off fireworks, make sure your house is clear of vegetation and make sure your lawn is wet and watered and do it in an area there aren’t combustibles around,” Maurer said.
People are also encouraged to keep a bucket of water handy and soak used fireworks.
Children should not light fireworks and be kept a safe distance away.
In unincorporated Clark County, fireworks are only permitted on the Fourth of July.
More rules and regulations can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.