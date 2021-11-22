PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead and a man is in custody following an hours-long standoff with police in southeast Portland Sunday.
Just after 3:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a welfare check call in the 2400 block of Southeast 171st Avenue. Police said a crying woman has called dispatch to report that she was being held hostage. As officers were responding, neighbors reported hearing shots in the area.
Officers arrived to the home, knocked on the door and were then shot at through the door from inside by an unknown suspect, according to police. No officers were injured.
Wayne Baldwin, who owns Wayne's Mobile RV Repair across the street, said he saw people in the apartment complex peering out of their windows, waiting for word from police on when it was safe to step out of their homes.
"People were being told to step off the streets, there were people held up in buildings," Baldwin told FOX 12. "It's scary to think that something like that would go on in this neighborhood."
We're at SE Division & 174th where @PortlandPolice are responding to shots fired in the area by an unknown person. Southeast Division Street is closed from Southeast 174th Avenue to Southeast 162nd Avenue.
A perimeter was set up around the location, and police said officers reported hearing more shots being fired within the home. The Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were called in to help.
After attempts to make contact with anyone inside were unsuccessful, police said SERT members began to break windows at the home to get a better view. The suspect then began shooting in the direction of officers. Police said a "chemical agent" was deployed into the home and the suspect started shooting again.
According to police, officers did not return fire and continued to loud hail the suspect, asking them to surrender.
Officers were able to breach a barricaded door and enter the home with a robot. Police said the suspect was seen crawling around on his hands and knees. The suspect then barricaded himself in a room.
At about 1:12 a.m., SERT members made entry into the room and took the suspect into custody. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.
Police said a woman, whose name has not yet been released, was found dead inside the home. The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at (503) 823-0871 or Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696 or Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.