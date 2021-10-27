PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A lawsuit has been filed in result of a massive three-alarm fire that destroyed four business in southeast Portland earlier this month.

The owner of Really Good Stuff is suing Lounge Lizard, asking for more than $250,000 for negligence. The lawsuit claims that the fire started in the paint-booth ventilating system of Lounge Lizard.

The lawsuit says the vent system was "dirty, coated with residue of flammable materials, was serviced by substandard electrical appliances and wiring, and not properly inspected and maintained."

Both Really Good Stuff and Lounge Lizard were among the four businesses destroyed by the fire.

The fire was first reported just after 12 p.m., on Oct. 5, near Southeast 13th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. Two Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters were injured after an explosion.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.