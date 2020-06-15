PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Businesses that had made preparations to open last week are back in limbo following Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement to pause statewide reopening applications.
Multnomah County was anticipating entering Phase 1 on Friday.
Signs welcoming customers back were put up and then taken back down in Multnomah Village, or hastily modified with more question marks.
“It just doesn’t seem fair,” barber Ivan Tadic said.
Tadic told FOX 12 he’s booked out a solid three weeks with clients eager for a haircut, making the preparations necessary to open the doors of his barbershop Friday. He said he wishes state officials gave business owners a little bit more notice.
“I understand the governor walking ahead and not wanting to break the ice, but I think she broke our ice when she pulled the rug out from under us at the last minute,” Tadic said.
Unlike the dilemma facing restaurant owners, Tadic’s scissors can sit another week, but food that’s already been purchased can’t be dished up.
“I might be able to pawn off some bacon at my buddy’s bar across the street here,” said Fat City Cafe owner Helen Johnson.
Johnson said she spent a good chunk of money buying ingredients and supplies so that her restaurant was ready for diners Friday morning.
“I spent about a thousand dollars on sneeze guards – the plastic – mostly to take care of my staff,” Johnson said.
Gov. Brown quickly put a stop to Johnson’s plans after the state of Oregon saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The Oregon Health Authority reported 184 new cases Monday, which is the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began, blowing past the previous record-number of 178 set on Thursday.
“The whole thing is just heartbreaking, I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what the answer is,” Johnson said. “I can’t spend any more money.”
FOX 12 asked state and county leaders if the pause could turn into a regression. The deputy communications director with Gov. Brown’s office sent a statement explaining that the pause is giving health experts time to assess what’s going on and that this week they’ll be “weighing whether to lift this pause, extend it, or make other adjustments to our reopening strategy.”
Multnomah County health leaders plan to talk about the pause and COVID-19 metrics in the county at a Wednesday afternoon board meeting.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
