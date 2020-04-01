PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is trying to provide some relief to the many small business owners who have had to close their doors temporarily because of the coronavirus.
Brown announced Wednesday that she was implementing a 90-day moratorium on evictions and late fees for missed payments for commercial tenants.
Business owners say that they think it’s a good idea to provide some relief for business owners during the pandemic, but some also worry about businesses paying that money back and what this means for landlords.
Karalee Whitehouse is the CEO of Sloan Boutique in Portland, which operates three locations. She says she has had her doors closed since March 17. She has had to move most of her business to Instagram since she can’t open her doors to customers.
“I’ve worked every day for the last… what’s today, Wednesday?… Like 17 days in row,” she said.
She says, like many businesses, the stay-at-home order has hit them hard, and she started to worry about paying rent.
“We started having conversations with our landlords at the three locations a week ago,” she said.
She heard about Gov. Brown’s order today and says it’s good to help local businesses, but she’s worried about who has to foot the bill.
“I think it’s going to be great for a lot of people who simply cannot pay rent, but I think it’s going to leave the burden entirely on the building owner,” Whitehouse said.
That’s the situation that John Koenig finds himself in. Koenig owns and operates Tumbleweed Boutique and Grass Hopper in Portland. He also owns the buildings that those businesses are located in. He says helping businesses is great, but the mortgage still has to get paid.
“I think it’s great news, but I think they need to drill that a little bit further, because let’s face it, landlords are small business owners too,” Koenig said.
He said the governor should be pushing for even more protections for landlords.
“The banks should be pressed to a higher standard that they cut slack,” he said.
Eventually the mortgage will have to get paid, and business owners will have to pay back any rent they miss. So, Koenig says when this is all over, support local.
“Hopefully, when the lights come back on and we’re out of this thing safely in 30 or 60 days or whatever it takes that people vote with their pocketbooks and support local businesses,” he said.
Gov. Brown says that she is working with lenders and exploring policy solutions for those who can’t afford their mortgages right now.
