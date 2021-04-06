PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With the change in risk levels starting Friday, businesses in Multnomah and Clackamas counties are finding themselves moving backwards after weeks of progress.
"It means our capacity really is cut in half so the momentum that we’ve had over the last six weeks is gonna be impacted for sure," King Pins owner Tom Burke said.
It’s been busy at King Pins, a welcome sign after being closed for almost eleven months.
Between the Portland and Beaverton locations, they’ve even hired on 50 new employees.
Now though a step back in the progress Multnomah and Clackamas counties had made, moving from moderate to high risk.
"This does impact us but still moving forward I think we’re in good shape," Burke said.
They're focusing on their online reservations for bowling. People can reserve a lane up to two weeks in advance, helping to keep capacity restrictions, at https://mykingpins.com/.
The state’s guidelines for indoor recreation, entertainment and dining at high risk are max 25 percent occupancy or 50 people whichever is smaller.
"It takes us from being a fairly profitable venture to be breaking even or barely making a little bit of money," Cooper Maixner, owner of Wanker's Corner Saloon in Wilsonville, said.
He said it impacts staffing, hours and getting supplies.
The hope now that this will be short term and things will soon move in the right direction once again.
"It would certainly be nice if we can get to the point that we’re going from moderate to low which we hope is not that far off," Burke said. "I know we’re going in the wrong direction this time when it comes to high risk in Multnomah County but we’re not that far off from getting things to go in the right direction."
The high-risk level also puts outdoor recreation and entertainment at 15 percent occupancy.
The Thorns have a match coming up Friday in which they plan to welcome back fans for the first time in a year and a half. Their plan was to open at 25 percent occupancy.
We reached out to them Tuesday night asking if this will now change things, and we were told they’re still figuring that out.
