PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime and violence among the homeless, they're becoming a common and heavy burden in the Rose City.
And on Wednesday at City Hall the mayor speaking out, saying Portland police must take action.
Begging for answers and desperate for change, business owners said they’ve had enough with the homeless destroying their property and threatening them but what they’re even more fed up with is officers telling them their hands are tied.
According to Portland police, the Parkrose neighborhood has seen 175 assaults, and more than 960 reports of property crime over the course of a year.
JC and Angie Jenkins, owners of Hookset Auto and Tires, told FOX 12 if they had any idea how bad things would get, they never would have moved to Portland to start their business.
The couple said people without homes, are stealing theirs.
“Oh our city is gone," said Angie.
JC told FOX 12 that in their surveillance video, a homeless man can be seen walking into their parking lot, swinging a baseball bat.
But, Angie said like countless times before calling police is getting them nowhere.
“We’re dying. We’re drowning in crime, drowning in lack of support,” Angie said.
That’s why Angie, president of the Park Rose business association, went to city council.
Angie told Mayor Ted Wheeler that officers who respond to these crimes involving the homeless claim they can’t take action, that their hands are tied.
“I want you to simply address behavior, if someone is doing crime, enforce the laws,” Angie said at the meeting.
Mayor Wheeler responded saying this:
“If a police officer or a firefighter ever tells you that I’ve tied their hands they’re not telling you the truth. If an officer ever tells you that, get their name, get their name I want to know.”
“I was surprised to hear him say that on record,” Angie told FOX 12 “That’s essentially calling almost every officer I’ve met, a liar.”
Even Rich, who lives in this tent in northeast Portland said his fellow neighbors act irresponsible, because, there aren’t any consequences.
“A lot of it’s by choice? Because of the way you live on the streets. No responsibilities, no cares, just chasing you know,” Rich said.
That’s why the Jenkins said they’ll keep fighting for their business and their city.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
