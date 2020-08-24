Business owners on edge as riot declared in Portland for 4th night in a row

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland has seen an increase in the number of riots this month, with police declaring another riot on Monday night, marking the fourth night in a row.
While Mayor Ted Wheeler hasn’t spoken publicly about the riots, he is talking about opposing protests over the weekend and the police’s decision not to step in. Meanwhile, community members are asking for more from their city leaders.
Gathering at PPA office was quickly declared a riot. We saw what looked like a fire right next to the building. https://t.co/kmXMyDFZFv— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) August 25, 2020
On Monday night, a couple hundred people gathered outside the Portland Police Association building, spilling into the street and blocking traffic near North Lombard Street and North Campbell Avenue. Portland police on Twitter shared video of a fire they say someone intentionally set outside of the PPA building. FOX 12 crews later captured video of protesters lighting fireworks off in the streets.
Officers a little after 10 p.m. declared the gathering a riot and ordered everyone to leave the area, warning the crowd that they could be subject to arrest or crowd control munitions, including tear gas or impact weapons.
FOX 12 spoke with a business owner who also lives in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood not far from the Portland Police Association building.
Terrance Moses runs a computer business from his homes and says he and his neighbors and other business owners are always on edge when they know protests are headed their way.
Moses condemns any destruction and violence but says we need systemic changes and real solutions. He wants to know what is happening in the community at this point to achieve that, and says public officials need to be publicly sharing what they’re working on.
“To our city leaders, your silence is just unbelievable, I cannot believe how silent you are during these particular times, you’re unreachable, you’re not saying much, and then when you do speak, you don’t say anything,” Moses said.
Moses says there needs to be dialogue and interaction with demonstrators that works to keep things peaceful.
On Monday night, Wheeler didn’t say anything about the riots and instead commented on protests between clashing groups Saturday, during which police did not intervene, citing the consideration that police have been the target of violence for more than 80 days, that both sides showed willingness to engage in short physical confrontations, and that police didn’t have enough resources to step in.
“Where were you at?” Moses said. “Where were you at? I don’t buy you only had 30 officers and you were shorthanded so you couldn’t show up. What that seems like is because you had the support of one group who’s fighting for you and because they were fighting with each other, you chose not to show up because they was in favor of you.”
Mayor Wheeler on Monday said, in part:
I vehemently oppose what the Proud Boys and those associated with them stand for, and I will not tolerate hate speech and the damage it does in our city. White nationalists, particularly those coming to our city armed, threaten the safety of Portlanders, and are not welcome here. Regarding Saturday afternoon’s protest, I am closely reviewing and discussing with Chief Lovell Portland Police Bureau’s strategy to limit their intervention in the right-wing protests and counter-demonstrations. We will share more information with the public. We are at a critical place where police officers are needed to intervene in protests where police officers themselves are the flashpoint.
Police on Sunday declared a riot outside the north precinct on Northeast Emerson Street. 23 people were arrested and police used tear gas.
On Monday, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolfe tweeted:
25 plus arrests in Portland in the last 48 hours. Now is the time for the governor to deploy her National Guard, send in Oregon State Police or request assistance from the federal government. Portland law enforcement is doing what they can but need help to proactively address violence.
