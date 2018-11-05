Business owners reflect on 5-year plan for Old Town Chinatown
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s been more than four years since the city of Portland put an intensive five-year plan in place to revive the Old Town Chinatown area.
Martin Martinez is co-owner of the leather goods store, Orox Leather Company, in Old Town Chinatown. Every piece in the store is crafted right in front of shoppers.
“I called my father back in Mexico and I said hey how about we make, we bring back the family trade together,” said Martinez.
But one step outside the family’s storefront and it’s often a drastic difference.
“It’s been ups and downs,” said Martinez. “Like any start up, we’ve been learning about the neighborhood, learning about how to, how to work around the sketchy side of Chinatown.”
Martinez said his family’s shop is one of the businesses Prosper Portland, the city’s economic development agency, helped bring into Old Town Chinatown with a storefront grant.
“We thought, OK, let’s be pioneers in this area,” Martinez said.
And pioneers are exactly what the city of Portland wants, especially when it released its Old Town Chinatown five-year action plan more than four years ago.
“It’s really focused on three key things, which would be the district livability, neighborhood investment, and business vitality,” said Shawn Uhlman, public affairs manager at Prosper Portland.
Uhlman said getting there has been a process, but he’s happy with some of the early results.
“The Society Hotel is a project that we invested in and that project as it has become more viable and really flourished, obviously people who stay there, go out into the neighborhood, go and get coffee at deadstock coffee, and go and have lunch at Mi Mero Mole and buy something from Orox Leather,” Uhlman said.
He also mentioned where new housing has gone up over the years and office spaces. But he said when the five years are up in July 2019, there’s still going to be a lot more work to do.
“I think it is an aggressive timeline, but I think again it’s sort of designed to, if nothing else, the plan can unite everybody in the pursuit of these common goals and then I think the timing itself is something we can work on, that’s less of a concern, it’s much more of a have everyone unified and rolling in the same direction if you will,” he said.
Uhlman said the intention right now is to go back to City Council and ask to extend the plan for possibly another five years. As for money, Uhlman said that’s not the issue.
“We have about $57 million that are currently earmarked to be spent and we’ve spent a portion of that, but we certainly do have the resources available,” he said.
He said the money hasn’t sat around for nothing.
“The bigger issue, again, is finding good partners and finding projects that we think would be good fit,” Uhlman said.
“But it’s definitely something that’s going to take time and something that we’re committed to over the long haul and for a neighborhood that has been again, one of the oldest in Portland,” Uhlman continued. “I would expect the change to take time in order to do it in a way that’s keeping with the spirit of the neighborhood.”
FOX 12 asked people who work and live in Old Town Chinatown what changed they’ve noticed, if any.
“It’s still had a general trend of going down and I would add that our business is, our lease is coming up in a couple years and we’ve been down here 50 years as a business and we’re looking at moving out because we don’t see an upward trend,” said Scott Shumaker.
“I’ve seen a few new businesses come in and they’ve had a few different services for the homeless and that’s pretty much been it,” said Kareem Patton who lives in the area.
FOX 12 also spoke with the owner of the Society Hotel.
“We wanted to come to this neighborhood,” said Society Hotel owner, Jessie Burke. “It seemed like one of the last untouched areas.”
Burke said the boutique hotel in itself has been very successful since first opening, with clientele mostly consisting of professionals and tourists.
But she said other business owners, like her, rarely move into the area.
“I mean I’m not super confident about the revitalization happening,” said Burke.
Martinez at Orox, said he’s optimistic about a transformation.
“I’m really hopeful other business will be up for pioneering and taking that risk,” he said.
Until then, he believes there’s still a lot of good to be found in the past four years.
“I think the city and also the whole neighborhood has been changing and it’s been changing positively and our clientele understands, you know, that we are not the only city that has this problem,” he said. “I think there is hope for Old Town Chinatown to be revitalized.”
Uhlman with Prosper Portland said they won’t lose that unspent money when the plan ends next year. He said the money will still go to revitalizing the area and bringing in good people and partners, no matter how long it takes.
