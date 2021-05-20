Business owners say mask guidelines creating tension between customers and employees

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Businesses across Oregon are now tasked with either enforcing mask requirements or checking vaccination records. Some business owners say they don’t feel safe during what can be tense or even violent encounters with customers.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who owns a liquor store in Eugene and another in Lebanon and she says ever since the CDC and Governor Kate Brown announced conflicting guidelines, her employees are constantly harassed and even threatened.
Toni Bolander says one employee was punched in the face after asking someone to put a mask on. Bolander says another employee had a gun pulled on them for a similar situation. She says during the middle of the pandemic a lot of the hostility and anger surrounding mask wearing died down, but it’s all picked up again in recent weeks following the CDC’s announcement that vaccinated individuals can take masks off inside.
Bolander says Oregon’s additional requirement that businesses check vaccination cards has only fueled more rage toward staff.
“We told our employees, you need to ask, but don’t confront them; if they don’t want to, you’re more important to us and our business, than somebody wearing this mask. It’s not to negate that’s it’s not important to wear a mask. It’s just that we’re not willing to put our people in harm’s way to enforce that kind of a rule,” said Bolander.
Some stores and businesses have opted not to check vaccination records and instead have put policies in place that masks must be worn inside.
(1) comment
Thank the democrats
