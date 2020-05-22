CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) - Businesses along the Oregon coast say traffic heading into Memorial Day weekend looks different this year.
Coastal counties are now in the first phase of Oregon’s plan to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic forced restrictions and closures across the state. People who don’t live in these communities are asked to stay away for now, however, according to officials.
There were few cars and not very many visitors walking the streets of Cannon Beach on Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend. For businesses like Cannon Beach Clothing Company, that’s a bit of a relief.
Hilary Rush, manager of Cannon Beach Clothing Company, says business recently has been slow, but she’s not bothered by that.
“To have it be a really slow opening is really making those fears kind of go away,” Rush said.
Rush says there has been a lot of anxiety about what reopening might look like, with fears of large crowds visiting coastal towns that are just starting to reopen.
This week, Gov. Kate Brown and 26 mayors urged Oregonians to stay local and not travel across the state and overwhelm small towns and cities.
From the looks of the streets of Cannon Beach on Friday, the message has been heard loud and clear.
“What has business been like?” Rush said. “It has been slow as we expected it to be, we had about six people come in yesterday and one sale and she was a local. This is manageable, this is the start I hoped for.”
Lodging, a major draw for coastal communities, is still closed. Hotels and motels and other overnight stays are closed through Memorial Day weekend in Clatsop County, according to the county’s website. The county has posted its updated lodging restrictions draft plan through the weekend online here. Cities may have their own timelines on when those amenities will reopen.
Just down the road from Cannon Beach Clothing, Bruce’s Candy Kitchen is wrapping up its storefront’s first week of reopening.
“On occasion, we'll have like five to 10 people in the store and, you know, sidewalks are pretty desolate right now,” Brian Taylor, owner of Bruce’s Candy Kitchen, said. “So, I mean, it's understandable, I mean we get it. We're hoping for more business obviously cause isn't everybody, but we got to make sure that we take this seriously.”
FOX 12 did meet some people from out of town on Friday, including two women from Washington. They said they were planning to stay at the coast earlier this month but couldn’t due to COVID-19.
“We have a beach lot in Long Beach, so we're like, ‘well, let's just go stay down there and we'll drive to Cannon Beach during the day,’” Jennifer Waring, of Centralia, said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
Well, they didn't want people to visit, so what did they expect? If we aren't wanted, then they can all look at each other and ask themselves why!
Exactly!
For the past two months we've heard nothing but admonition to stay away from the Oregon Coast. Now businesses are lamenting the fact that business is down for Memorial weekend? You can't have it both ways you jerks!
