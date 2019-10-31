PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Dozens of businesses in north Portland are getting ready for witches, superheroes and all sorts of creatures as they go door-to-door for treats.
On Halloween night, a street-wide trick-or-treating event will be taking place on Mississippi Avenue. The event is not just for kids - it is also for grown-ups and pets too.
Salty's Pet Supply will be hosting a pet costume contest.
"Those are always wonderful - taco dogs, hot dogs, some pirates, fried chicken dogs," explained Ellery Jessen, Assistant Manager at Salty's Pet Supply.
It's a tough competition.
"It is really hard to judge because they're all so cute and good in their own way," said Jessen
But it's something staff at Salty's say they look forward to every year. The business is one of many shops, restaurants and other businesses opening their doors to all little creatures Thursday night.
All participating businesses will have balloons on display - black balloons signify candy treats and orange balloons are for dog treats.
"The whole street is doing it. The balloons will signify what is human-only and what is dog friendly," said Jessen. "Up and down the street there will be treats. For your four-legged friends, for your kids and for you."
More than 40 businesses in the Williams District are also taking part.
While people are out collecting treats, local authorities have a few reminders to keep in mind.
Authorities say parents should talk to kids about the difference between reality and make believe before they leave the house. Be aware of phobias, and skip homes and haunted houses that might cause problems.
Plus, tell kids not to take anything from an adult that isn't commercially wrapped.
Also, make sure to be alert when you're crossing the street, which is a good tip for Mississippi Avenue, because it will remain open to traffic during the even.
The trick-or-treating event starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.