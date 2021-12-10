PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Businesses around Providence Park said they're ready to welcome thousands of soccer fans this weekend.
Portland had a week to prepare the city for the MLS Cup and businesses said it was a scramble to prepare. Marcus Harvey, owner of Portland Gear, said this week has brought the neighborhood around the stadium, burst with energy.
“Having the MLS cup here is a big, big deal," Harvey said." There’s been people from out of town. There’s people that work for the MLS cup who’ve come in.”
Harvey said people have been coming in all week to buy Portland merchandise. After the Timbers won the Western Conference Championship, he had special sweatshirts and t-shirts designed.
“We did come out with ‘Rose to the Top’ sweatshirts to commemorate the Western Conference championship and the game this weekend," Harvey said. "We have these and t-shirts that’ll probably sell out really quick.”
Julia Gesink bartends at Pacific Taproom next door. She said her restaurant has seen fans come in, buy beer, and get excited for the MLS cup.
“The fandom has been going on all week and it’s been really fun," Gesink said. "Everyone’s been super nice and excited. A lot of people are from out of town and traveling in. "
For both Harvey and Gesink, they said they're ready to show Portland, and New York, what they have to offer.
“Everyone being out is really refreshing," Harvey said. "A lot of people were closed for a certain period. So seeing everyone coming out and just brining energy back in the air, it just feels awesome.”