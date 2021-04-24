'Businesses can be repaired, lives can’t': One NW Portland business boards up ahead of 'autonomous demonstration', others not concerned

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A group of close to 50 people gathered in Northwest Portland at Couch Park Friday night - a flier on social media calling it an "autonomous demonstration".
Ahead of the planned gathering, several businesses in the area said they weren't concerned for their property, but one just across from Couch Park prepared for possible damage.
Natural Market decided to board up its windows and close their doors hours earlier than normal.
"Made a decision to build some of the panels too into our windows because it does cost a lot, especially for small business owners. It might be small for large companies, but for us, this is the only thing that we have," Jaehoon, the Natural Market owner's son, said. "So, if we get some of the damages taken away, it's going to be coming from our pocket that is really something that we can't afford at the moment."
Most other businesses in the area said they weren't worried. Owner of The Pharmacy on Northwest Glisan, Brian Gardes, said this is just another Friday night.
"I don't think there's anything to be concerned about. Businesses can be repaired; lives can't. So, I think it's just more important again that the message is out for people to hear it," Gardes said.
Arone Andu also said he's not concerned about demonstrations.
"If people are more worried about property and destruction, rather than the actual issues that are causing this destruction, then I don't think they're going to find their answer," Andu said.
Andu said he lived in Portland for six years. He thinks there should be more dialogue about why these demonstrations are happening.
"If defunding the police is still the movement and if that's still the cause, then we really gotta look at policing in general. How is policing causing this frustration?" Andu said.
Fliers distributed on cars around Couch Park said the group was protesting instances like the officer-involved shooting at Lents Park. The fliers asked the public to contact District Attorney Mike Schmidt to encourage him to file charges against Officer Zachary DeLong. PPB identified DeLong as the officer who shot and killed Robert Delgado last week.
