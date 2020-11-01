PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Businesses in Northeast Portland and Vancouver are cleaning up after damages sustained during protests that turned violent on Oct. 31.
Portland Police declared a riot in Northeast Portland after several business windows were broken and graffiti damage.
“Well, we were trying to get here before the windows got broken,” Kevin Thomas, a private contractor, said. “But we got here, and as you can see, the glass is already broken before Tuesday, Election Day.”
Several businesses in NE #Portland we’re damaged during a #riot last night. We’re talking to some private contractors who say this is the busiest they’ve been in a while! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/rWFISmBmjZ— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) November 1, 2020
Businesses near Esther Short Park in Vancouver were also damaged when two groups clashed there later that night.
Kevin Thomas said he’s been busy, having already boarded up five businesses in Portland. He said businesses are trying to prevent more damage from happening.
“Most of the time, these people come in with tools already, so if they want to get in, they can get in with the tools, but it is a little bit of a deterrent rather than a store that has nothing,” he said.
Marvin Litz has been doing the same thing in Washington. He said he was here to help Thomas.
“Likewise, in Seattle. It’s nuts,” Litz said. Lits also said he hadn’t seen a city board up like this since Hurricane Katrina.
Thomas said the plywood serves as a deterrent.
“It’s one extra step they have to do to get into the store versus just a smash and grab,” he said.
He suggested all businesses prepare ahead of Nov 3.
“Probably boarding up would be one of the smartest things because you have nothing to lose but some plywood, you know if someone breaks your windows, that’s more than a couple thousand dollars for these windows, so you could’ve paid for some plywood and not had the problem with that,” Thomas said.
