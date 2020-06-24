BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – On Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown's new guidance went into effect, requiring seven Oregon counties to wear face masks in public spaces.
The guidance applies to Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Marion, Polk, Hood River, and Lincoln counties. FOX 12 looked at how businesses and customers are adapting to the new guidance.
At Beaverton Pharmacy, owner Wade Irby says wearing face masks is the best way to keep everyone safe, especially in some of the tighter spaces of the pharmacy.
"It's just another layer, best we can do right now until there's a vaccine or until they find something else that can treat this thing," Irby said. "I know that some other businesses have some signs on their doors saying it's required to have a face mask to walk into their business. And some of those places have a much smaller footprint inside their establishment than what we do. We haven't done that yet. Is it going to happen? I don't know."
Irby says if the pharmacy decides to do that, it would provide masks at the front door for customers who don't have one.
It's a different experience for many businesses.
At Twyst Salon in Beaverton, customers are getting a new look while wearing an unexpected accessory.
"It is kind of hard trying to talk and it can be kind of hard to breathe sometimes with the chemicals, but it's not as bad as I was expecting it to be," Kathryn Church, a customer, said.
Customers like Church are looking for some normalcy, as she's ready to reconnect with her hair stylist.
"Never in a million years would I think it'd be like this but it's nice to know that there's ways to get around and to kind of get back to normal life," Church said.
Twyst Salon owner Erin Wanderscheid says the salon sent a text to every client before their appointments detailing the salon's rules and regulations. She says customers are on board with the new process and different approach to cutting hair.
"If we're going around the ears for guys or ladies with shorter hair we'll just have them unloop, we'll do around the ear and then loop it back," Wanderscheid said. "So, we can work around it. Whether you agree with it or don't agree with it, it's what we have to do. So, do what you got to do and we'll get through it. It will go away at some point. Hopefully, we don't have to work in masks and have our clients wear masks forever."
There are some exemptions to this guidance. You don't have to wear a face mask while you're eating and drinking at a bar or restaurant.
You also don't have to wear a mask if you're working out, singing, or playing an instrument and can maintain social distancing.
