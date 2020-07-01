Businesses, customers adapt to new statewide face mask mandate in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown's statewide face mask requirement went into effect in indoor public spaces.
In a press conference Wednesday morning, Brown had a strong charge to Oregonians.
"Today Oregon, you have a choice," Brown said. "A choice that only you can make. What happens next is up to you."
Brown, along with health officials from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Health and Science University, outlined the statewide face mask requirements as the July 4 weekend approaches.
The mandate applies generally to all indoor public spaces like grocery stores, pharmacies and shops, as well as lobbies, elevators, restrooms, gyms, restaurants and churches.
Brown says people can wear a face mask, a bandana, or hand-sewn fabric to cover their noses and mouths while in public indoors.
The mandate does not extend to children under 12.
However, Brown is still encouraging parents to have their children wear masks for ages 2 and up.
The mandate also allows for accommodations for those who have medical conditions that make wearing a face covering difficult or dangerous for their health.
Brown says you don't have to wear a face mask if you're eating or drinking at a restaurant.
Brown also says if you're working out and are able to maintain six feet of distance between others, you don't have to wear a face mask as well.
Brown said violation of the order can carry a Class C misdemeanor penalty.
"This is both an individual mandate and a requirement upon businesses and the owners of public indoor spaces," Brown said. "This is enforceable by law, at both a business and individual level."
But Brown said she does not want local police departments issuing tickets.
If businesses ignore the rule, Brown says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is prepared to follow-up on complaints.
"I'm very serious about this," Brown said. "I'm also willing to bet that Oregonians will want to frequent businesses where they feel safe."
Brown also noted where we've been as a state and where we're going as well.
Brown says by staying at home this spring, Oregonians prevented 1500 hospitalizations and more than 70,000 COVID-19 infections.
Brown says Oregon has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the country. But she says the state is finding itself at a new crossroads with a recent uptick in cases.
"A little over 16 weeks ago, there were 14 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon," Brown said. "Today, there are over 8,600 cases, with more than a quarter of those cases identified in a two-week period in June. At this pace, we could reach 10,000 cases within a week."
FOX 12 spoke with businesses in Sisters, where the face mask mandate was not in effect until Wednesday. Lane Jacobson is the owner of Paulina Springs Books.
He says right now, the store is still just doing curbside service, but this statewide requirement makes it easier to explore the option of reopening the store for customers.
Jacobson says his employees are either high risk, have family members who are high risk, or have family members who work with high-risk individuals.
He says that's why the store has been cautious about its reopening plans.
Jacobson says his employees were for the most part wearing face masks before this mandate and now they're wearing them full time.
A timeline for when the book shop may reopen is unclear, but Jacobson says when that happen,s the store will be strictly adhering to the governor's order. He says the store won't let people in who aren't wearing a face mask.
"Hopefully this lasts because this kind of takes one thing off of our plate that we have to be defensive about or explain to customers who don't want to wear a mask," Jacobson said. "As a business, especially in a tourist spot, like we kind of have a platform, and there is like, an expectation with that to go at least a little bit above and beyond for your community. And in this context I think that enforcing this rule is kind of that."
At another shop in Sisters, Owner Steve Segal of Alpaca by Design says prior to this statewide mandate, the store was requiring face masks and provided some disposable ones for customers.
He says a large number of people are not wearing face masks in Sisters.
Segal says he's limiting the number of people in the store at one time to six people.
As we approach the July 4 weekend, he says he's cautious.
"We are watching, we meaning me as the owner, are watching daily the numbers in our county," Segal said. "However, you can't go by that because we have a lot of tourists, and they're not from Deschutes County. So, you just don't know how many cases are floating in and around Sisters."
(1) comment
Seems like Komrade Kate is the only one that cares, I haven’t been in to one business in the metro area that has forced a mask on me...doesn’t even seem like they care. Keep thinking your helping Kate, at least one of us feels good about it.
