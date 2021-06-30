Businesses, customers welcoming Washington's reopening

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - As Washington reopens, the look and feel inside Uptown Barrel Room in Vancouver is a lot different.
Folks can certainly drink to that.
"Let's get back to a normal life, I'm ready," one customer said.
Reopening means more tables will be added back, no social distancing or masks and folks can sit at the bar again as well.
"You come here for the bar atmosphere," customer, Pat Werbowski said. "You know and sit there, belly up to bar have whatever you want and come in here by yourself and you meet a bunch of people."
"We're an establishment where everybody knows everybody," Uptown Barrel Room Owner, Dwayne Christensen said. "So you know if you want to walk up and talk to your friends and family at a table it's easy to do without having to literally separate yourself into a table to have that conversation."
Christensen says reopening is helping people feel safer again.
He says he's seeing people he hasn't seen in a long time, who have not been able to go out due to health conditions.
"Definitely a confidence, a little closure. I'd say we're seeing that end of the tunnel," Christensen said.
He says he's been hiring to keep up with the demand and the influx of customers he knows is coming with the state's reopening.
Christensen says he and his staff will continue to wear masks through the month to make sure all of his employees are fully vaccinated to keep everyone safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.